Srinagar’ A old Mortor rusted shell was found, destroyed by security forces in Poonch area on Tuesday.

A police officer said that today around 11:20am an old rusted shell was found at Shahpur area during construction work of road by GREF.

Soon a joint team of Police and army along with bomb disposal squad reached to the spot, he said.

Subsquently the BDS safely destroyed the old shell without any loss, he added.(GNS)

