1-way traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar highway after several hours’ closure

Srinagar: Single way traffic was restored on Jammu-Srinagar Highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir valley with the outside world, after remaining closed for throughout night and several hours on Tuesday morning.

A traffic police official said that the single-way traffic was restored after clearance of the debris. “Firstly stranded vehicles will be cleared,” he said and urged commuters to “travel with caution.”

Intermittent shooting stones at Mehar-Cafeteria area in Ramban on highway led to closure of the highway throughout the night and till around 10 a.m., he said.

Mohita Sharma, SSP Traffic Highway, said that the authorities were clearing stranded vehicles on priority as the thoroughfare remained blocked for the entire night due to shooting stones. “LMVs from Qazigund and Udhampur to follow soon,” she said. (GNS)

