Avalanche Warning For 4 Districts

Srinagar: Amid prediction of ‘mainly dry’ weather for the next few days by Meteorological Department (MeT) Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) Sunday issued avalanche warning for four districts of Kashmir division in upcoming 24 hours.
The JKDMA, issued a ‘Medium Level’ warning above 2000 to 2400 metres over Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts.
People living in the specified areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further directions.