Pregnant woman found mysteriously dead in Hajin

Hajin: A 24-year-old pregnant woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Mukhdamyari village of Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday.

An official said that the woman identified as Ulfat Bano wife of Mohammad Ashraf of Mukhdamyari was found lying unconscious at her home.

He said soon after she was taken to Community Health Centre Hajin where she was declared dead on her arrival.

“The cause of death will be ascertained after postmortem,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have started inquest proceedings into the matter.

