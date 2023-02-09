BJP’s leader’s commercial building on State land in Anantnag seized

Anantnag: The Anantnag administration on Thursday took possession of a commercial building constructed on the State land in the Srigufwara area of the district, allegedly belonging to a BJP leader.

An official said that Sofi Yousuf—who is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party—has encroached 25 marlas of State land at Srigufwara, Bijbehera, by raising a commercial building.

“The two-storey commercial building comprises eleven shops,” he said.

Today, the concerned officials visited the spot, took possession of the building and handed it over to the Rural Development Department (RDD) Kashmir for public use, the official said.

Meanwhile, Sofi Yousuf claimed he has valid documents of the land. “I can produce them before the concerned authorities,” he said—(KNO)

