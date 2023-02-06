RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting starts amid expectations of lower rate hike

Mumbai;RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started its three-day meeting on Monday amid expectations of a smaller 25 basis points rate increase or a pause on the rate hiking spree that started in May last year to check inflation.

The decision of the six-member rate setting panel will be announced by the Governor on Wednesday.

With retail inflation showing signs of moderation and remaining below the Reserve Bank of India’s 6 per cent upper tolerance level, and projected slowdown in GDP growth in the next fiscal starting April, experts are of the opinion that the central bank may only opt for a 25 basis points hike in the key interest rate.

