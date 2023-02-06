Amid ongoing eviction drive, admin issues list of hotels raised illegally in Sonamarg, Gagangir

Ganderbal: Amid the ongoing eviction drive across Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have issued a list of hotels that have been raised illegally in Sonamarg & Gagangir area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

An official said that at least 28 hotels have been found to be illegally raised on stateland and kahcharai land in Sonamarg and Gagangir areas.

He said action will be taken against all these land grabbers as per law of the land as higher ups have already issued directions in this regard.

As per the official hotels include Hotel Shahi Jahan, Hotel Snow King, Hotel Tramboo, Hotel Country Inn, Hotel Khohinoor, Hotel Sheen, Hotel Vista, Hotel Namroze ,Hotel Thajiwas Glacier, Sindh Resorts, Hotel Snowland, Hotel Palace, Hotel Tranquil Retreat, Hotel Mountain View, Hotel Imperial, Hotel Burzaman, Hotel Dream Land, Hotel Snowland, Snow Hail, Hotel Sonamarg Inn, Hotel Salman, Hotel Relax Inn, Hotel Zum Zum, Hotel Snow Hearts, Hotel Neel Gagan, Hotel Al Bahar, Hotel Himalayan Resorts and Hotel Sunshine—(KNO)

