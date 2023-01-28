Mirwaiz Foundation, Anjuman launch annual Hijri calendar

Srinagar: Mirwaiz Foundation in association with Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar on Friday launched the annual Hijri calendar for the year 1444-45 AH/2023 at the grand mosque here.

“This year the calendar is special. It is curated from a collection of rare manuscripts from Kashmir which illustrate the art of Islamic calligraphy, art of book illumination and book binding,” the Foundation said in a statement.

The calendar brings to view various illuminated decorative Quran codices, compositions of the hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), poetical works in praise of Allah, the Prophet as also on human virtues and ethics dating from thirteenth century to nineteenth century, the Foundation said, adding, “It includes some of the oldest surviving manuscripts in Kashmir. Most of these texts are rare and yet to be critically analysed and studied for their scholastic value. They represent an exchange of ideas and knowledge, both intellectual as well as artistic, between Persianate cultures and Kashmir and bring into focus the contribution of Kashmiris to the world of Islamic aesthetics (Nizam-i Jamaliyat).”

“We at the Foundation look forward to the preservation and wider dissemination of this rich legacy,” it added. These calendars are available at Jama Masjid, Srinagar and at Ali Mohammad & Sons booksellers, Lal chowk Srinagar, for a Hadiya of Rs 50.

Meanwhile, Anjuman Auqaf Jama MAsjid has expressed dismay that once again due to his continued house detention since August 2019, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq could neither address the faithful at the grand mosque nor participate in the calendar launch ceremony that people each year look forward to. “Due to this there was deep sadness and disappointment among people present,” the Anjuman said.

