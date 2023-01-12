6 Passengers Injured As Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in Bijbehara Anantnag

Srinagar: At least six passengers were injured after a vehicle rolled down into a gorge in Srigufwara area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district this afternoon.

Reports said said that a Tata-407 bearing number JK03A-4763 driven by one Majid Manzoor, skidded of the road near Khushroikalan Srigufwara in Bijbehara, resulting in injuries to six passengers.

Four among the Injured passengers have been identified as, Fareeeda Begum wife of Farooq Ahmad Dar, of Satkipora Bijbehara; Muntazir Ahmad Bhat, son of Asadullah Bhat; Hajira Bano, wife of Gul Mohammad Wani of Mahind Bijbehara and Ghulam Hassan Wagay, son of Mohammad Rajab – residents of Mahind Bijbehara.

The injured persons were evacuated to SDH Bijbehara from where two of them GMC Anantnag for preferential treatment.

Confirming the incident, a police official said that cognizance has been taken. (GNS)

