Snowfall In Parts Of Valley, MeT Issues ‘Yellow Warning’

Srinagar: Some areas in plains and higher reaches of Kashmir received snowfall as the minimum temperature settled close to the freezing point at most places in the Valley, providing a slight relief to the people from the intense cold, officials said on Sunday.

The meteorological department has forecast moderate snowfall at many places in the higher reaches and light snowfall in the plains.

There was light snowfall in some areas in the higher reaches like Gulmarg, and Sonamarg-Zojila axis, the officials said. Reports received from Budgam said most parts received snowfall in the central Kashmir district. The MeT department has also issued ‘yellow warning” for isolated light rain and snow disturbance of traffic on “higher elevations”.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched, orange–government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius Saturday night — up from minus 1.4 degrees the night before, the officials said.

Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, registered a minimum of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees, the officials said.

The mercury in Kupwara, a frontier district, settled above the freezing point at a low of minus 0.4 degrees.

The tourist resort town of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, registered a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius — up from minus 2.8 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Gulmarg, the famous ski resort town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, recorded a minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The MeT office said moderate snowfall is very likely at many places over the higher reaches. The plains in the valley are expected to receive light to moderate snow.

Light snowfall, with rains in plains of Jammu, is likely at many places in J-K, it said.

While the weather will stay cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday, widespread moderate snowfall, with rains in plains of Jammu and heavy snowfall over the higher reaches, is possible over two days after that, the MeT Office said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest weather period when the chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent.

‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ begins on December 21 and ends on January 30.

The cold wave continues even after that with a 20-day-long ‘Chilla-i-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla-i-Bachha’ (baby cold) following it.

