LG Visits Rajouri Injured At GMC Jammu

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited GMC Jammu on Saturday to inquire about the health of civilians, who were injured in Rajouri attack.
Dr. Shashi Sudan, Principal, GMC Jammu and other senior doctors briefed the Lt Governor on the health condition of Sanvi Sharma, Prince Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Pawan Kumar and medical procedures being followed.
The Lt Governor also met the family members and assured all possible assistance. He directed the Hospital Administration for ensuring the best possible medical care and assistance for their speedy recovery.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday and announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia and a government job to the next of kin of the civilians killed in the incident.
Four people were killed and six others injured on Sunday in the attack in Rajouri district, and on Monday, an IED blast near one of the victim’s house claimed a child’s life and hurt four others.
“I strongly condemn the cowardly attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” Sinha had said in a tweet.