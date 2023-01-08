Achieve projected targets: DC Jammu to officers

JAMMU: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa on Satruday convened a meeting of Rural Development Department here in DC Office Complex to review the progress of works under MGNREGA besides the works being executed under Swachh Bharat Mission and PMAY-G. CPO, Yoginder Katoch; ACD, Preeti Sharma; BDOs, besides other senior officers of the concerned department were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the ACD informed the chair regarding progress of the works under MGNREGA. It was informed that against a total 85059 job cards issued, 47228 job cards are active with 57110 workers availing the man-days. It was further apprised that Aadhaar Seeding of more than 85% Job Card Holders has been done.

The Deputy Commissioner was further apprised about the progress of the works under MGNREGA, including water conservation and water harvesting, rural connectivity and sanitation, development of play fields at each Panchayat, construction of Panchayat Ghars, renovation of traditional water bodies, flood control and protection etc.

While reviewing the performance indicators of MGNREGA, the Deputy Commissioner asked all the concerned officers to gear up their efforts to achieve the projected targets which are lagging behind, so that the objective of the scheme is achieved.

Regarding the PMAY, the DC was informed that against the target of construction of 5272 houses, 4873 have been completed and 229 are untenable cases. It was also informed that under Awaas Plus, the target is 2640, out of which 2564 have been sanctioned.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officers to hold intensive review meetings on a regular basis so that the guidelines and timelines are strictly adhered to.

Under SBM, it was informed that under Solid Waste Management and Liquid Waste Management a total 189 works each have been sanctioned out of which 152 and 153 have been sanctioned respectively.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officers to monitor the progress at Panchayat level regarding implementation of the schemes and submit progress reports accordingly.

