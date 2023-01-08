37 kanals of Kahcharai land retrieved at Hajin

Hajin: On the directions of Tehsildar Hajin, an enforcement team headed by Naib Tehsildar Hajin Mohd Sultan along with Municipal Committee officials on Saturday launched an anti-encroachment drive in the area of Hajin Bandipora and retrieved 37 kanals of Kahcharai land from encroachers.
During the drive, hundreds of trees were cut on the spot. The enforcement team comprised the officials of Revenue including Municipal Committee Hajin, concerned Girdwar, Numberdar and Patwari Halqa. The evicted land was handed over to Chowkidar of the area and in the meantime demarcated the next patch to be evicted on the next day as per the roaster already furnished.
The official reiterated that the drive will continue with full vigour and force in the coming period to retrieve Kahcharai land in the area..