Dry grass around Pampore’s Chandara wetland catches fire, doused on time

PAMPORE: Fire erupted in standing dry grass of cattail (typha) at Chandhara wetland area of Pampore tehsil in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday evening.

The timely intervention of Tehsildar Pampore Zuber Ahmad Bhat (KAS) saved the homeland of migratory birds at Chandhara wetland near Galander, revenue department officials told Kashmir Reader.

He said that dry grass in the wetland caught fire from sparks of a fire that was lighted by Tehsildar Pampore.

The wetlands are home to many species of migratory birds from different Eurasian countries which visit here every year during winters, officials said.

Tehsildar Pampore Zuber Ahmad Bhat told Kashmir Reader that he was on a routine visit to the area and found fire inside the wetland. As soon as flames were seen rising from the Chandhara wetland he immediately called the fire and emergency services department Pampore.

The the team of revenue department of Tehsil office Pampore and firemen along with a fire tender reached the spot within time and controlled the spreading of fire, he said.

He told Kashmir Reader that the timely intervention of the revenue department and the fire and emergency services saved the Chandhara wetland from the major fire.

Fire and Emergency Services Incharge Pampore Nisar Ahmad Thokar confirmed the fire incident at wetland Chandhara and said that he received information from Tehsildar Pampore that the fire erupted in standing dry grass of Chandhara wetland at Galander. Soon after the information about the fire incident, men and machinery immediately reached the spot and controlled the fire.

