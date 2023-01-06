Mercury rises slightly as cold conditions continue in Kashmir

Srinagar: Severe cold conditions continued in Kashmir Valley even as there was slight rise in the minimum temperature on Friday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.5°C against last night’s minus 6.4°C that was coldest for the season so far. Today’s minimum temperature was 3.6°C below normal.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 5.6°C against minus 6.2°C, the lowest recorded this season for the gateway town of Kashmir. Today’s minimum temperature was 2.7°C below normal, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 8.6°C against minus 9.2°C on the previous night. The coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was on January 2 when mercury plunged to minus 9.6°C, he said. Today’s minimum temperature was 1.6°C below normal for the place, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 4.3°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night, he said. It was 0.3°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 5.0°C against minus 7.5°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 2.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district which recorded its coldest night on January 2 when minimum temperature plummeted to minus 10.0°C, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 5.6°C against minus 6.0°C on the previous night in the north Kashmir area, he said. The official said that the temperature was 2.9°C below normal.

Jammu recorded a low of 3.7°C against 3.0°C on the previous night. It was 3.7°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 5.4°C (above normal by 5.4°C), Batote 3.6°C (above normal by 2.1°C), Katra 4.6°C (1.4°C below normal) and Bhadarwah minus 0.6°C (1.6°C below normal).

In Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 14.6°C and minus 18.1°C respectively, the official said.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21. It does not mean an end to the winter either. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

Regarding the forecast, the MeT official said that weather was expected to be cloudy from January 7 and from January 8-10, there is possibility of snowfall and rain (in plains of Jammu) at many places of J&K (70% chance). Moderate rain and snowfall has been predicted during January 11-13 also. (GNS)

