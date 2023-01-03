SSP Traffic Police City Jammu holds pipping ceremony

Jammu: Dr Koshal Sharma, JKPS, Senior Supdt of Police (SSP) traffic police city Jammu, convened a pipping ceremony in his office chamber at TPO Panjtirthi in respect of ASI’s Uttam Chand, GC Thappa, Ashwani Kumar, Ravi Dutt and Dilip Singh of this unit, who have been recently promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector by Zonal Police Headquarters, Jammu.
The official spokesperson said that Dr Koshal Sharma, SSP Traffic congratulated to all the promoted officers and exhorted them to serve with high sense of honesty, zeal and dedication in future. He also emphasized to bear the responsibilities in the field of traffic management system.
Neeraj Paddyar, DySP Traffic City Jammu advised the promoted officers to serve the people with honesty and win praise for Traffic Police Department.
On the occasion, the officers and officials present included Neeraj Paddyar DySP Traffic, Inspr(M) Vimla Raina (PA), SI Santosh Kumar Sharma (OSI), ASI(M) Manisha Rani (Accountant), HC Girdhari Lal I/c GB and Sadhu Ram of Statistical branch of traffic police city Jammu.