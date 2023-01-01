Police seize property in Awantipora for sheltering militants

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said they attached a property in Awantipora after it was found that two militants killed in an encounter in May this year were given shelter by the family.

“On 30/05/2022, Police in Awantipora received an information through a credible source regarding presence of militants in the house of Jahangir Ahmad Lone & Umar Shafi Lone, sons of Mohammad Shafi Lone resident of Check Rajpora Awantipora,” said a police handout.

Accordingly, police said that input was shared with Army (42RR) & CRPF (130 Bn) and a joint cordon and search operation was launched.

“As the joint operational parties were approaching to lay the cordon, the suspected hiding militants fired indiscriminately with their illegally acquired arms/ammunition upon them and managed their forcible entry into the adjoining house belonging to one Parvaiz Hassan Misgar son of Gh Mohd Misgar resident of Check Rajpora Awantipora,” it said.

“The cordon was tightened and all the possible escape routes were blocked to negate the escape of militants. Subsequently, all the civilians trapped in the adjoining houses/target house were safely evacuated to safer location and the hiding militants were offered an opportunity to surrender, to which they ignored and fired indiscriminately upon joint operation parties.”

The fire was effectively retaliated in self-defence & in the ensuing gunfight, two militants got eliminated and partial damage also caused to the house of Parvaiz Hassan Misgar.

After the encounter, bodies of two militants were recovered from the encounter site and they were identified as Shahid Ahmad Rather of Lurow Jageer linked with JeM and Umer Yousuf Seh of Tukroo Keegam Shopian linked with LeT.

During the course of investigation, involvement of Jahangir Ahmad Lone and Umar Shafi Lone sons of Mohammad Shafi Lone resident of Check Rajpora Awantipora owners of Bakery Shop/residential house came to fore and working as militant associates providing shelter logistic and assistance to the aforementioned neutralized militants for carrying militant activities in the area, police said.

Accordingly, police said that both the accused were arrested in the instant case on 31/05/2022 and arrest memo prepared.

During the course of investigation, on preliminary questioning both accused confessed and admitted that they provided shelter to the aforementioned neutralized militants in their bakery shop/residential house, accordingly confession memos of both the accused were recorded in presence of Executive Magistrate Awantipora, police said.

Accordingly, police said process for attachment of property belonging to the accused falling within the ambit proceeds of militancy was initiated u/s 25 of UA(P) Act and necessary prior approval accorded by DGP J&K vide PHQ order No.3420 of 2022 dated 03.10.2022 and the conformation related to the attachment of property u/s 25 of UA (P) Act was accorded by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir vide order No. Divcom-K/Rtn/39/2022 dated 01-12-2022.

“In pursuance to the said order and the powers conferred upon investigating officer u/s 25 UA( P) Act of 1967 property (residential house/bakery shop belonging to Mohd Shafi Lone (father of involved accused) was attached.”

Meanwhile, police appealed general public not to harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to militants or their associates in their houses, failing which strict legal action will be taken against anyone doing so.

