Year 2022: 172 Militants including 42 Foreign Militants killed in 93 Encounters in Valley: ADGP

*Says Maximum Loss to LeT/TRF This Year as 108 of Its Cadre Killed*

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar on Saturday said that total of 172 Militants including 42 foreign militants were killed successfully in 93 operations in Valley this year.

While Quoting ADGP Kashmir, The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “During year 2022, total 93 successful encounters took place in Kashmir in which 172 militants including 42 foreign militants got neutralised. Maximum militants neutralised from LeT/TRF(108) outfit followed by JeM (35), HM (22), Al-Badr (4) and AGuH(3) outfits,”.

