Bandipora,: A 40-year-old man died after he fell from a tree in Nowgam area of Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, officials said here.

An official that the man identified as Bashir Ahmad Chakan of Nowgam area of Sumbal fell from a tree and died on the spot.

He said his body has been shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities, following which it will be handed to the family members.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of this incident.

