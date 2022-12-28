4 of family found dead in mysterious conditions in Ramban’s Banihal

Banihal: Four of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Banihal area of Ramban district on Wednesday morning, officials said here.

An official said that four bodies of a family were found inside there house in Checknarwa Chopan Pora area of Banihal.

He said the cause of death was being ascertained, while bodies have been shifted to hospital for lagel formalities.

SHO Banihal, Mohammad Afzal said that four bodies have been recovered and they were ascertaining the further details—(KNO)

