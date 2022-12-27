Govt Includes Dr. M. Angamuthu as member UTLAC to promote export oriented agricultural commodities from J&K

Srinagar,: Government on Tuesday ordered that Dr. M. Angamuthu (IAS), Chairman, APEDA, New Delhi shall also be the Member of the Union Territory Level Apex Committee for recommending a suitable policy regime for promotion of export oriented agricultural commodities from the Jammu & Kashmir
Apart from the terms of reference mentioned in government order on August 30 this year, the government, according to order, also set additional goals and targets for next 5 years for the Union Territory Level Apex Committee. They include increase agricultural exports from 190 Crores to 3000 Crores from J&K; diversify export base and increase high value and value added agricultural exports; promote “Brand JK” for its uniqueness and quality and promote novel Ethnic, Traditional, Organic and Non-Traditional agricultural products as well as enable and empower Farmers for Export opportunities. (GNS)
