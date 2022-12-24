KU announces 45 day winter vacation for teaching faculty

Srinagar: Kashmir University on Friday announced winter vacations for its teaching faculty in main and satellite campuses from first week of January 2023 upto mid February.
“It is notified for the information of all concerned that the teaching faculty of the main and satellite campuses shall observe winter vacation w.e.f 2nd January, 2023 to 15th February, 2023”, said a notification.
“However, the Heads of the Departments shall ensure that the examinations and implementation of extramurally funded research projects etc. does not get affected”, it added.
“The remedial classes, if any, shall be conducted in offline/online mode during vacations”, the notification reads further.