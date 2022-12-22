Sinthan Pass open to tourists on first day of Chilai Kalan

ANANTNAG: In a first, Sinthan Pass has been kept open for tourists as well as locals on the first day of Chilai Kalan.

The move is aimed at promoting winter tourism in Kokernag and providing motorable conditions to the people of far-off areas.

Speaking about the development, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Dr Basharat Qayoom said that promotion of winter tourism is a priority area and steps like these are aimed at inviting tourists to explore beautiful destinations at such times in the year when they are usually inaccessible.

He said that winter tourism festivals are also planned in all three important tourist destinations of Pahalgam, Kokernag and Verinag and preparation for these are underway.

SDM Kokernag, Er Sarib Sahran said that in Kokernag several such tourist friendly initiatives are being held throughout the year. He said that focus on promoting tourist activities in high altitude areas like Margan and Sinthan top has pushed them to take proactive measures like these.

He said that in collaboration with the Tourism Department steps are underway to create hospitality facilities in both these areas. He added that the road also helps maintain connectivity of Jammu and Kashmir divisions when NH44 is blocked due to adverse weather.

It is in place to mention that Sinthan Top is a mountain pass, a popular tourist destination located between South Kashmir’s Breng Valley (Sub-District Kokernag) in Anantnag district and Chatroo in Kishtwar district of Chenab Valley.

Historically, the route to Sinthan remains closed for most of winter, however, this year, due to continuous efforts by Revenue and NHIDCL the road has been kept open in November and December.

