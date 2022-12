Srinagar,

: Mughal road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian was blocked due to stone-slide at Shakargah along the throughfare.

Official sources while confirming it to GNS said that efforts are underway to clear the historic throughfare for traffic.

Meanwhile authorities said that traffic was plying on Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with outside world. SSG Road was through for the traffic, they added.

