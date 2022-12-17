LG Manoj Sinha Terms Rajouri Incident As Unfortunate

Srinagar: Expressing anguish over the ‘unfortunate incident’ involving death of two civilians in Rajouri, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced an ex-gratia relief of five lac each of the affected families.

“The incident in Rajouri is very unfortunate. Condolences to the bereaved families. The price of a life cannot be set in monetary terms but still I announce an ex-gratia relief of Rs five lakh for each affected family (sic.)”, reads a tweet by LG’s office,

Notably, two civilians Kamal Kishore and Surinder Kumar, both residents of Rajouri were killed and another Anil Kumar from Uttarakhand was injured in a mysterious fire incident near an army camp in Rajouri district on Friday.

Since the incident, the locals and political leaders cutting across the party lines have been demanding an impartial probe into the incident. (GNS)

