5 passengers injured as vehicle rams into tree in Lolab Kupwara

Srinagar: At least five passengers were injured, one of them critically, after a sumo vehicle they were on board met with an accident at Gagal area in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district this afternoon.

Reports said that a sumo vehicle bearing registration number JK09 8209 rammed into a Deodar tree at Rantisinard Gagal area, resulting in injuries to five persons.

The injured persons were evacuated from the spot to SDH Sogam from where the driver of the vehicle, Aijaz Ahmad Tancha, with critical injuries was referred to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment.

A police official confirmed about the accident, saying that cognizance into the accident has been taken. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print