UN chief calls for de-escalation

United Nations: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for the de-escalation in tensions along the India-China border, days after troops of the two countries clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in minor injuries to some soldiers on both sides.
When St phane Dujarric, Spokesperson to the UN Secretary-General was asked to comment on this issue, he said: “Yeah, we’ve seen these reports. We call for de-escalation and to ensure that the tensions along in that area do not grow.”
—PTI