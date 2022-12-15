India must teach China ‘lesson like Balakot’, says Ajmer Dargah Deewan

Jaipur: India should teach China a “lesson like Balakot”, spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan has said, days after troops from the two countries clashed along the Line of Actual Control in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.
“China keeps trying to infiltrate the Indian border every day, there are reports of clashes with Indian soldiers, we are proud that our brave soldiers do not let them succeed,” Khan said in a statement on Tuesday.
“To put an end to these daily nefarious acts of China, it is necessary that India should teach China a lesson like Balakot,” he added. PTI