Police Attaches House For ‘Harbouring’ Militants In Khrew

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday attached a house for allegedly harbouring militants in Khrew area in outskirts of Srinagar.

“On 19/20 August 2021, Police in Awantipora received an information through reliable sources regarding presence of a group of (militants) in the house of Ghulam Ahmad Najar son of Ghulam Mohammad Najar of Danak Mohala Khrew who are conspiring to carry out (militant) act in the area,” a police spokesperson said in a statement .

Accordingly, police said, a joint cordon and search operation was launched along with Army 50RR and CRPF’s 185 battalion. “When the cordon was being laid, the hiding (militants) fired indiscriminately upon the operational party with the intent to kill the Police and Security forces,” he said. The fire was effectively retaliated leading to an encounter, he said.

During the gun battle, he said, the militants by taking advantage of darkness managed to shift into the house of Ghulam Nabi Najar son of Ghulam Mohammad in the vicinity. Subsequently, he said, the militants were zeroed down and again the fire fight erupted and two hiding militants were killed. They were later identified as Musaib Mushtaq Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat and Muzamil Ahmad Rather son of Nazir Ahmad Rather of Chakoora Pulwama.

Consequent upon this case FIR No. 57/2021 U/S 307-IPC 7/27 A. Act 16,18,20 & 38 UA(P) Act was registered in Police Station Khrew and investigation was taken up, he said.

“During the course of investigation, involvement of Nizam-ud-Din Najar son of Gh Ahmad Najar resident of Danik Mohalla Khrew (son of House owner) came to fore for providing of intentional harbouring and logistic support to the neutralized (militants) and was accordingly arrested in the instant case on 21 August 2021, for the commission of offences punishable U/Ss 19 and 39 UA(P) Act which were invoked in the instant case.”

Accordingly process under section 25 UA(P) Act for attachment of the house for “intentional harbouring of accused was initiated and submitted to DGP J&K for accord of prior approval and was accorded by the competent authority.”

In pursuance to the order and the powers conferred upon investigating officer u/s 25 UA( P) Act of 1967 property (residential house belonging to Ghulam Ahmad Najar was attached.

“The general public is once again requested to not harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to (militants/militant associates in their houses, failing which strict legal action will be taken against anyone doing so,” he said.

