Chief Justice e-inaugurates new court complex D H Pora, Kulgam

KULGAM: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, accompanied by Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, (Administrative Judge for District Kulgam), e-inaugurated New Court Complex D H Por in presence of Registrar General, Sanjeev Gupta, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Anoop Sharma Registrar Computers, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from conference room of High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Chief Justice, speaking on the occasion, said that this court will cater to the legal requirements of his native village, Wattoo.

During e-inauguration of Court complex at D H Pora, Chief Justice said hat best court infra-structure will serve the needs of the litigants who approach the court for getting Justice. The new court complex would provide a comfortable and conducive environment to the advocates to work with added efficiency for the cause of justice.

Rajnesh Oswal, administrative Judge for District Kulgam, appreciated Chief Justice for evincing keen interest towards streamlining infra- structural development of courts across the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He said that advance infrastructure will pave way for timely justice dispensation.

Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kulgam, maintained that people of D.H Pora are proud of Chief Justice for holding top position in the Judicial hierarchy of J&K.

He emphasized that Munsiff Court D H Pora though established in the year 1984 has never had an occasion to have a permanent place of work till date. But it is because of the persistent endeavours of Chief Justice that the dream of having a Court building, and of this magnitude, has come true.

The efforts put in by Chief Justice in justice delivery system, whether it is access to justice or infrastructural development, can never be forgotten.

President Bar Association D.H.Pora, Advocate Syed Rouf Geelani, appreciated the role of all the Presiding Officers and the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kulgam, towards timely justice dispensation.

The inauguration function was attended by Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Kulgam, Showkat Ahmad Rather, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kulgam, Bashir-ul-Haq, Sub Divisional Magistrate, D.H.Pora, Assistant Executive Engineer, Housing Board Srinagar and Bar President, Kulgam.

Mir Wajahat Hussain, Incharge Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Kulgam presented vote of thanks.

