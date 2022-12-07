Economic Offence Wing produces challan against 6 accused for setting fake examination centres Kupwara

Srinagar: The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir on Tuesday produced challan against six accused for establishing fake examination centres for Class 12 exams in Kupwara district.

“The challan in Case FIR No. 65/2005 U/S 420, 467, 468, 471,201,120-B RPC of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir against Ghulam Nabi Mir, Abdul Khaliq Dar, then the senior assistant BOSE, Late Mohammad Ramzan, then junior assistant BOSE, Late Mohammad Ashraf Khan, then Head assistant BOSE, Ali Mohammad Badyari, retired assistant secretary J&K BOSE and Late Mohammad Abdulllah Sofi, then Principal Govt. Higher Secondary School, Sogam Kupwara, before the court of Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Kralpora Kupwara”, a statement issued by the Crime Branch said.

According to the statement the case was registered upon an information received through reliable sources that the officials of Education Department Kupwara, in league with officials of J&K BOSE sub-office Kupwara, were indulging in establishing examination centres for class 12th examination, after preparing fake and forged documents so as to enable undeserving candidates to appear in the examination.

“It was also alleged they have allowed Arts candidates to appear in Science subjects, thereby managed their success with high percentage of marks. On the basis of said certificates they have not only obtained admissions in professional colleges, but have also secured appointments in various Govt. Departments etc.,”the statement said.

“Subsequently an enquiry was ordered to be conducted into the matter which culminated into registration of case FIR No 65/2005 of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir”, it read.

“During the course of Investigation, commission of offences under section 420, 467, 468, 471, 201, 120-B RPC were established against the accused persons and accordingly challan has been produced before the court of Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Kupwara,” the statement read further.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print