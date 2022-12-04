SIA raids several places in Valley, recovers Rs 29 lakh

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday said that Rs 29 lakh in cash was recovered by it during raids at multiple locations in Kashmir Valley in connection with alleged militant funding case.

“Continuing to rein in the networks of (militant) outfits with a purpose of destroying its ecosystems completely, State Investigation Agency, Kashmir conducted searches at multiple locations across Kashmir valley,” it said in a statement.

The SIA said houses and premises of suspects in Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar and Budgam were searched in compliance to search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge, designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar in connection with investigation of case (FIR No. 20/2022) u/s 13, 17, 18, 39, 40 UA (P) Act, 120-B IPC registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir.

“The case pertains to members of proscribed (militant) organization (Al-Badar) based in Pakistan who with active support and connivance of Pakistani agencies, hostile to India, under a well-knit criminal conspiracy with some identified person(s)/OGW(s) of proscribed (militant) organization(s) in the valley are raising funds for furtherance of (militant) activities in J&K.”

The SIA claimed that the money raised is passed on or transferred through “financial markets or through unregulated channels/through cash couriers.”

In furtherance to this nexus, the SIA said, the network so created have successfully infringed upon various persons of varied background either with or without their knowledge to act as cash carriers. “

As a part of this conspiracy, (militant) funding module have created many sleeper cells/OGW(s) in different parts of Kashmir valley who are facilitating passing on money to various (militant) organization(s) in J&K, through banks/unregulated channels/ cash couriers.”

The money so received by militant organization (s) J&K, the SIA said, is not only used for furthering of militancy, unlawful or illegal activities but is also given to OGW(s) to “motivate youth to join militant ranks and sustaining of militant ecosystem with an ulterior goal of secession of the J&K from Union of India.”

During the searches, the SIA said, huge cash of Rs 29 lakh was recovered and seized along with passbooks, cheque books and digital devices like mobile phones and other articles having bearing on the investigation. “Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation,” the SIA said, adding, “It is pertinent to mention here that the searches are aimed at dismantling the (militant) ecosystem in the valley by identifying over ground workers supporting and abetting (militancy).”GNS

