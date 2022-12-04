Int’l Day for Persons with Disabilities observed in Rajouri

RAJOURI: District Administration Rajouri, in collaboration with the Social Welfare and Health Departments on Saturday organised a mega program to commemorate International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, inaugurated the event as the chief guest

This year’s theme of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, is “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world.

Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Wazad Qadri; Colonel RF Hqr Palma, Anil Gorshi; CMO, Dr Abdul Hamid Zargar; DSWO, Wakeel Ahmed Bhatt; TSWO, Rahul Puri and others were also present at the event.

Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal said that the Government was committed to ensure the welfare of the specially-abled persons and varied measures are being taken in this regard.

The DC enumerated various measures taken by the government for the welfare of specially abled people, including financial assistance in the form of pensions, free education, free medical treatment, free travel, vocational programmes, and so on, and stated that a large number of people in this category benefit from these measures.

“53 motorized tricycles have been distributed among specially abled persons this year and demand for 143 more has been projected to the concerned authorities”, the DC highlighted

The DC also stated that ramp facilities for specially abled people have been established at all polling stations so that they can vote without difficulty.

While addressing the event, the Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Wazad Qadri said that special measures are being taken by the Govt to realize the ambition of socio-economic empowerment of such persons.

Highlighting the importance of the day, he said that the day is observed to highlight issues that affect people with disabilities and to champion their well-being, their dignity and fundamental rights.

District Social Welfare Officer, Wakeel Ahmed Bhatt, while speaking at the event, highlighted a number of initiatives taken by the Govt for the welfare of the specially abled persons and urged them to avail the benefits of the same.

Later, the DC also distributed 04 wheelchairs, 10 walking sticks, 40 disability certificates and 03 hearing aids among the specially abled persons.

