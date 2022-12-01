Police Books 3 Notorious Drug Peddlers in Bandipora Under PIT NDPS Act

Bandipora; Jammu & Kashmir Police booked three notorious drug peddlers under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS Act) in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

“Bandipora police in continuing its action against drug peddlers booked 03 notorious drug peddlers under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS Act) as they were actively involved in the illegal trade of illicit trafficking of Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Substances and where motivating the youth for consumption of the drugs thus responsible for spreading drug menace in the society”, said a police spokesperson in a statement issued ..

The trio booked under PIT-NDPS, the spokesperson said, are identified as; Khursheed Ahmad Waza alias Mandiala, son of Gh. Mohmmad Waza, resident of Ward 05 Bandipora, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat alias Yatri, son of Mohmad Sultan Bhat, resident of Bazipora Ajas Sumbal and Zakir Hussain Chechi, son of Late Abdullaha Chechi, resident of Bazipora Ajas Sumbal.

“The said persons have been booked after obtaining orders from designated authority and have been lodged at Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu”, said the spokesperson adding, “The drug mafia of which subjects were active members were hell bent to spoil the life and career of the young generation by selling drugs to them.

“Many Cases were already registered against these persons in different police stations and the said persons were repeated offenders. Moreover their detention under the Act will act as a deterrent for drug mafia also. The people of Bandipora were fed up with the nefarious activities and conduct of the subjects as such their detention under PIT-NDPS Act will act as a sigh of relief as same has been hailed by the general public of Bandipora and general public have appreciated this action of Bandipora police.”

“Bandipora police is committed towards eradicating the drug menace from the society and such efforts will continue in future also”, reiterated the spokesperson. (GNS)

