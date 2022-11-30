FAA Recruitment Fraud: CBI raids 14 locations in Jammu, Samba

Srinagar: The CBI on Wednesday carried out raids at several locations in Jammu and Samba districts in connection with a case related to alleged corruption and irregularities in examination for the posts of Accounts Assistant of Financial Department conducted by JKSSB.

An official said that the raids were being carried out at locations in Jammu and Samba districts.

He added the raids were being carried out at the premises of accused and others including then member of the JKSSB.

Earlier this month, CBI arrested several persons including a police officer and CRPF jawan in connection with Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-inspector recruitment scam—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print