Transporters in Sopore resume services after 6 days

Sopore: In a major relief to the public, transporters in Sopore town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district have resumed their services after six days and have deferred the strike call till Saturday after administration agreed to redress their demand.

An official said that in view of the strike by the transporters, the earlier order has been revoked and a committee has been set up to identify proper mechanism for smooth functioning of transport in the town.

He added that transport services have been resumed and are now plying normally from the general bus stand Sopore.

Confirming the development, chairman All Kashmir Transport Confederation, Mohammad Shafi said they have defered the strike till Saturday and have resumed transport services after administration agreed to their demand.

“We have been assured that our demand will be fulfilled within 4-5 days. So till Saturday this week we have unanimously decided to defer the strike call and resume services,” Shafi said.

Shafi, however, said if the administration failed to address or fulfill their promise within a stipulated period of time, they will launch a massive agitation.

Notably, transporters were on an indefinite strike since Tuesday last week, opposing the move of accommodating “illegal sumos” in general bus stand.

Earlier, on Monday, administration in a review meeting to streamline traffic in the town issued a formal order, to accommodate “illegal sumos” in the general bus stand Sopore—(KNO)

