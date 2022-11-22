Mercury falls to sub-zero level in most places in Kashmir, Ladakh under deep freeze

Srinagar: Night temperature dropped on Tuesday with all places but Srinagar and Kokernag in Kashmir Valley recording sub zero temperature. While Ladakh remained under deep freeze, all places but Banihal in Jammu division witnessed below normal temperature, a meteorological department official said.

He said Srinagar recorded a low of 0.2°C against 3.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 1.2°C against 3.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.8°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 4.2°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 0.6°C against 3.4°C on the previous night and it was normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night, the official said . It was 1.4°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 1.8°C against minus 0.3°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.3°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 9.1°C against 8.9°C on the previous night. It was 2.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.°C (2.4°C above normal), Batote 4.0°C (0.8°C below normal), Katra 9.0°C (0.7°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 2.0°C (0.1°C below normal).

In Ladakh, Kargil recorded a low of minus 7.6°C, Leh minus 9.8°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 13.3°C, the official said.

The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather for next 24 in J&K and said that no large change was expected by the end of this month. (GNS)

