Mirwaiz’s continued detention hurts sentiments of people: Anjuman

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has expressed serious concern that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq could not offer Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid Srinagar.
The Auqaf in a statement expressed strong resentment against the undue restrictions imposed on Mirwaiz and condemned “dictatorial behaviour of authorities, terming it extremely unfortunate”.
“Due to the continued detention of Mirwaiz, the ‘minbar and mihrab’ of the historic grand mosque are silent as Jama Masjid Srinagar is the centre of spirituality and reformation for Muslims in the valley,” it said.
The Anjuman said that a large number of people from the nook and corner of the valley who come to Jama Masjid Srinagar continue to face severe disappointment due to the absence of Mirwaiz.
“Their sentiments are being hurt and they consider the continued house arrest of their beloved leader as a sheer interference in religion,” it added.