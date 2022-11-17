SC to hear on Nov 29 plea against J&K delimitation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court said on Wednesday it will hear on November 29 a plea challenging the government’s decision to constitute a delimitation commission for redrawing the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the ground that it violated constitutional provisions.

A bench of Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that he has to put some documents on record in the matter.

Mehta said he had a word with the secretary concerned who dealt with the issue.

The bench, while taking note of his submission, said the documents be filed within a week and posted the plea by two residents of Kashmir for hearing on November 29.

The apex court had on May 13 observed the petitioners have not challenged the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and therefore, pleadings concerning that were to be ignored.

It had noted in its order that the challenge really was to the exercise undertaken in respect of the delimitation pursuant to the notifications, including those of March 6, 2020 and March 3, 2021.

