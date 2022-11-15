Two engineers of R&B dept among 3 killed in Doda accident

Jammu; An Executive Engineer and an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) were among three persons killed while a Superintending Engineer was injured after an official vehicle of R&B department they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Assar area of Doda district on Monday.

A police officer said that a Bolero vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Trungul Pull Assar around 10:30 am and a rescue operation was launched.

He said that three persons—Exen and AEE and driver—died on the spot while one person, SE Suresh Kumar, was injured and shifted to hospital.

He said a case has been registered and further investigations including the reason for the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Rafiq Shah (XEN) PWD, a resident of Poonch, AEE Kamal Kishore and driver Mohammad Hafiz.

Expressing condolence, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the officials were dedicated towards their works and performed their duties diligently and honestly.

He expressed deep sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

The Advisor also prayed for the speedy recovery of Superintending Engineer who was seriously injured in this unfortunate accident. He directed the health authorities to provide best possible medical treatment to the injured officer.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print