Ladakh council seeks constitutional safeguards

Leh: In a significant development, the Leh chapter of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) on Wednesday passed a resolution seeking constitutional safeguards to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The resolution was passed at a special session of the general council under the chairmanship of Chief Executive Councillor Tashi Gyalson here, the LAHDC-Leh said in a statement.

“Two resolutions were moved in the House. The first resolution was moved by Executive Councillor for Agriculture Stanzin Chosphel stating the need for a constitutional safeguard for Ladakh under a suitable provision of the Indian Constitution as per the aspiration of the people of Ladakh. The second one was moved by Councillor Lower Leh and Leader of the Opposition, Tsering Namgyal, seeking constitutional safeguard on the lines of 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution,” the statement said.

After a detailed discussion, the House passed the resolution moved by Executive Councillor Stanzin Chosphel thus seeking the Central government’s intervention in fulfilling the aspiration of the people of Ladakh with the need for having safeguard for the protection of land, employment, culture, environment and trade.

“Every member of the House has shown their concern on the need for having a proper safeguard protecting the interest of the people of Ladakh in every sector,” Gyalson said, hoping that the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would definitely take a major decision in the interest of the people of Ladakh.

PTI

