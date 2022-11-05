Light to moderate rain, snowfall forecast in J&K from Nov 5 to 7

Srinagar: Fairly to widespread light to moderate rain, snow and thunders are expected in Jammu and Kashmir this weekend. A meteorological department official here said that while “mainly dry weather, although cloudy at most places,” was expected to continue, “fairly to widespread light to moderate rain, snow and thunders” are expected from Nov 5 to 7.

The weather department also issued yellow warning for “isolated rain/thunder/lightning” on November 5 and “isolated heavy rain, thunder and snow disruption in surface traffic on higher reaches” in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions on November 6 and 7.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched, orange–government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.

Srinagar min temp 5°C

Srinagar recorded a low of 5.0°C against 5.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.5°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 3.6°C against 3.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 1.3°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.6°C against 5.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against 1.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 4.6°C against 5.1°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 2.7°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.8°C against 14.6°C on the previous night. It was 0.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 6.6°C (Above normal by 2.0°C), Batote 9.7°C (2.2°C above normal), Katra 14.8°C (above normal by 2.2°C) and Bhadarwah 6.2°C (above normal by 1.8°C).

