Rains lash Kashmir plains; MeT forecasts more wet weather in J&K

Srinagar: Rains lashed plains and snowfall was recorded over higher reaches of Kashmir Valley while as the meteorological department on Tuesday forecast more wet weather in days to come.

“Today weather will be generally cloudy. There is possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall(1-2 inches over middle and higher reaches). No snow in the plains,” a MeT official here said.

On November 2-4, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected. “Light rain/snow may occur at isolated places, although chances are less.”

From November 5-8, he said weather is expected to be cloudy with scattered light to moderate rain/snowfall over middle and higher reaches. “There is no forecast of heavy snowfall. (forecast confidence upto75%),” he said.

He said snowfall and low temperature during the day may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Sinthantop, Mugal road etc. during November 5-7.

While light snowfall was reported on higher reaches, Srinagar received 1.8mm of rainfall overnight till 0830 hours today. Qazigund had traces of it while Pahalgam received 0.5mm, Kupwara 0.2mm and Gulmarg 0.8mm , the MeT official said. He said rains eluded Jammu region as well as Kokernag.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 7.6°C against 3.9°C on the previous night. The temperature was 4.8°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 8.0°C against 2.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 5.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he told GNS.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 6.0°C against minus 1.1°C on the previous night and it was 6.3°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 7.6°C against 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.0°C against 2.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 6.4°C against 3.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 4.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 18.3°C against 16.8°C on the previous night. It was 2.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 7.6°C (above normal by 2.7°C), Batote 11.2°C (3.3°C above normal), Katra 16.0°C (above normal by 2.9°C) and Bhadarwah 8.9°C (above normal by 4.3°C).(GNS)

