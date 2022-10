Srinagar: Police on Monday said that a Pakistani militant was killed by Army along Keran sector in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet wrote, ” One Pakistani militant/infiltrator got neutralised by Army in Keran Sector (Jumagund area) in Kupwara district. Search ops in the area is still going on. Further details shall follow”.(GNS)

