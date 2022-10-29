Snowfall, ‘Colder’ Days In 1st Week Of November May Impact Surface Traffic: MeT

Srinagar: Weather department on Saturday said that snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Mugha Road, Sadnatop, etc, during the first week of November.

“As per today’s conditions, for whole 1st week of November (1-6th) weather is most likely to remain generally cloudy with possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall over middle and higher reaches of J&K at scattered places of J&K (forecast confidence >75%),” a meteorological department official said here.

He said during the period, there will be “drastic fall” in day temperature and there days will be colder.

Regarding probable impacts, he said, “Snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Mugha Road, Sadnatop, etc.”

The weather department also reiterated advisory to farmers and urged them to harvest their agricultural produce, fruits etc. which are prone to snowfall and low temperature.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 2.6°C against 3.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.2°C below normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 2.2°C against 2.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was below 0.4°C than the normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he told GNS.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 0.9°C against minus 0.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.2°C against 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.2°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 1.6°C against 2.2°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.8°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 16.0 against 14.6°C on the previous night. It was 0.1°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.6°C (below normal by 0.3°C), Batote 7.6°C (0.3°C below normal), Katra 13.7°C (above normal by 0.6°C) and Bhadarwah 5.6°C (above normal by 1.0°C). (GNS)

