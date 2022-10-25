Director Mining inspected check posts, mineral blocks, crusher units in Kathua

KATHUA: Director Geology and Mining, Om Parkash, conducted a whirlwind tour of Kathua district to spread awareness about online services, e-challans and other deliverables to be achieved during ongoing Jan Abhiyan and upcoming B2V4 program.

During the awareness program at DMO Office, the Director educated masses about the benefits of e-market place and e-challans in regulating mining activities and transportation of minerals from one place to another besides ensuring transparency in the department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director emphasized upon officers and officials of the department for further spreading awareness among the general public about e-services provided by the department and rules to be followed while making sale and purchase of raw and crushed minerals.

The Director, while urging for full saturation of the e-challans system in the district, asked the officials to guide the vendors and customers for efficient operation of the departmental portal. He also passed instructions for displaying the chart of departmental services at all prominent locations.

The Director also interacted with Brick Kiln owners, Lease holders, Stone Crusher owners and other prominent persons, who also put forth their demands for which instructions were issued to the concerned for the redressal of the same on priority.

Later, the Director, accompanied by District Mineral Officer (DMO), Rajinder Singh and other field officials also visited Lakhanpur, Taraf Tajwal, Sahar Khad, Keedian and Gandyal to inspect checking points jointly set up by Mining deptt and police for checking transportation of mineral and mining activities.

The Director also inspected some crusher units and mineral blocks and took stock of mining material available on the spot. Instructions were passed to DMO for proposing more mining sites for companies engaged for development projects so that they do not face dearth of mining material.

Om Prakash also enumerated some aspects of the Geology and Mining department specifically e-challans to be achieved during Back to Village phase-4. He stressed on DMO and field staff to work in coordination with other departments and police in regulating mining activities.

