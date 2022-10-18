LeT Hybrid Militant who Killed Non-Local labourers in Shopian Apprehended Within Hours: Police

Srinagar,: In a swift response, Police on tuesday claimed to have arrested a Hybird militant affliated with Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit within hours, who was responsible for killing non-Local labourers in Harmain area of South Kashmir’s Shopian.

A top police officer said that acting promptly after two non-local labourers were killed by militants in their rented accommodation, one LeT hybrid militant who lobbed grenade on labourers has been arrested.

He is being interrogated right now to ascertain more details regarding this incident, the officer added.

Earlier in the dead of night, two non-local labourers identified as Munish Ahmad and Sagar Ali both resident of UP were killed after militants lobbed grenade on them when they were in deep sleep at their rented accommodation.(GNS)

