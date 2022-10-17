Man held with arms, ammo in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed to have arrested a man along with arms and ammunition in Karnah area of Kupwara district.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that in a joint action by Kupwara Police and Army, a man was arrested along with arms and ammunition from Karnah area.

The statement reads that acting on a specific information, a police team led by in charge PP Taad ASI Muneer Ahmad along with local Army unit 3/8 GR conducted search of the house of one Mohd Shafi Sheikh son of Ali Aksar Sheikh resident of Hajitra Karnah.

“On questioning, Shafi revealed that he has concealed some arms and ammunition in a Sewing machine in his house. On Shafi’s disclosure 01 Pistol, 02 Pistol Magazines , 11 Pistol rounds and 02 live Garnades were recovered during the search and he was taken into custody,” it reads.

It added that a case under relevant of law has been registered against and investigations has been taken up while more arrests are expected in the case.

It reads that Mohd Shafi Sheikh is already facing trial in a similar case chargesheeted against him in the year 2021—(KNO)

