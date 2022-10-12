MeT forecasts light rain, snow on upper reaches today, mainly dry weather from Oct 13-18 in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department here on Wednesday forecast a brief spell of light rain or snow over higher reaches at scattered places of Kashmir, mainly North-West areas of Kupwara and Tangdar.

An official of the local meteorological department here said that mainly dry weather was expected from October 13-18 in Jammu and Kashmir.“As of now, there’s no forecast of any significant rain/snow in J&K,” he said.

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 10.6°C against 9.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.3°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 8.8°C against 7.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.5°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 6.0°C against 6.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 7.4°C against 7.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.4°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 10.6°C against 7.1°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 4.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.7°C against 19.4°C previous night. It was below normal by 4.1°C for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 8.8°C, Batote 8.8°C, Katra 13.6°C and Bhadarwah 10.2°C. (GNS)

