Rains Lash Part of J&K, Mercury Falls

Srinagar: Rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir while mercury recorded a drop at most places, officials said on Tuesday.

Also, the weather department has forecast mainly dry weather with possibility of isolated light rain and thunder in J&K during the next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official said that no major weather was expected till October 17.

In last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Qazigund recovered 2.6mm of rain, Pahalgam 0.3mm, Kokernag 2.8mm, Gulmarg traces, Banihal 4.5mm, Katra 7.0mm, Batote 0.4mm and Bhaderwah 0.2mm.

With regard to the minimum temperatures, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 9.4°C against 11.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 7.0°C against 11.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 6.1°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 7.5°C against 11.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.5°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’ s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 7.1°C against 8.5°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.7°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 19.4°C against 19.8°C previous night. It was below normal by 0.4°C for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 8.6°C, Batote 11.5°C, Katra 19.0°C and Bhadarwah 12.0°C. (GNS)

